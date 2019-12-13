1 shot in officer-involved shooting in Henderson

A man was shot during a gunfire exchange with officers Thursday night in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson Police Department said.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting in a residential area near Madrid Avenue and Cannes Street on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot during a gunfire exchange with officers Thursday night in a Henderson residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson Police Department said.

The shooting occurred after police stopped a man and a woman on a blue Suzuki motorcycle because the motorcycle had been stolen, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said during a media briefing at the scene.

The two on the motorcycle pointed to another male and said he was the owner. That man ran from police and into the backyard of a home, Pena said. Though he did not have details as of 6:30 p.m., Pena said gunfire was exchanged in the backyard and the man was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known, Pena said.

The department earlier warned the public to avoid the area, near Cannes Street and Madrid Avenue, in a tweet posted just before 5:15 p.m.

MEDIA : The media staging location for the Henderson Police Department Officer-Involved shooting is at the corner of Cannes St and London Ave. PIO Rod Pena will be briefing the media at 6:30pm. pic.twitter.com/F3870LTWQl — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 13, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

