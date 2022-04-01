1-year-old found dead in northeast Las Vegas, police investigating

Police were called after a report of a dead body near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, Metro said Friday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating the death of an infant found in northeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department were called March 20, at 4:22 a.m. after a report of a dead body on the 4700 block of Convaire Avenue, near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, Metro said Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the body of 1-year-old Dominic Rojas earlier this week.

Rojas’ cause and manner of death were still pending.

Metro declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation.

A report from the Department of Child and Family Services said the baby was found not breathing in his crib.

Child Protective Services had a history with the family dating back to 2012, including unsubstantiated claims of abuse from 2012 and June 2020.

A report from 2013 was found substantiated, the report indicated.

“The family was provided with appropriate information regarding community resources as well as referrals for services, and the case was closed,” the report read.

On March 6, a report of possible neglect was created, just two weeks before the baby died. The case remained open Friday.

