10th grader found with loaded gun at school in North Las Vegas

Legacy High School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A teenager was arrested Thursday in North Las Vegas after he was found with a loaded gun in his backpack at school.

Two students at Legacy High School got into a fight around 11 a.m., and when officers on campus broke up the fight, one of the students ran off, according to Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink.

While investigating the fight, Zink said police found a loaded 9 mm handgun hidden inside a binder in the other student’s backpack.

A 16-year-old 10th grader was booked into juvenile detention under possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, fighting on campus and disturbance of school.

Neither child was injured in the fight.

