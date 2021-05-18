12 years on, woman charged with embezzlement from 2 Las Vegas firms

Michelle Anne Stinson, 47, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on May 5 on multiple felony theft counts that Las Vegas police say stem from two embezzlements.

Michelle Stinson. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman wanted in connection with embezzlements from two Las Vegas companies has been arrested nearly 12 years after she was initially charged, according to court and jail records.

Michelle Anne Stinson, 47, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on May 5 on multiple felony theft counts that Las Vegas police say stem from two embezzlements.

The first was from the law firm Kummer Kaempfer Bonner Renshaw & Ferrario (KKBRF) from 2007 to 2008, while Stinson was working as a temporary bookkeeper at the firm. According to an arrest warrant for Stinson, authorities allege she wrote $25,165.18 in “suspicious checks” from the law firm’s checking account for furniture and other bills.

The second embezzlement, police said, started in 2013 at the Las Vegas company Precision Electric. Stinson is accused of stealing $84,649 from the company while working as an accountant until February 2015, according to an arrest warrant in the case. An owner of the business called police after noticing “former and ghost employees on the payroll” for the company, police said.

“After conducting a forensic audit (an accountant) discovered … unauthorized payments to Michelle Stinson’s Green Dot, Bank of America and One Nevada Credit Union checking and savings accounts,” police wrote in the warrant.

Stinson eventually quit and disappeared, when an employee of the business discovered many payroll files had been deleted, police said.

“Over the next few days Stinson sent emails with excuses about her knees and needing to have surgery so she would not be back at work anytime soon,” police said.

An arrest warrant in the law firm embezzlement was issued in 2009. A warrant in the Precision Electric theft was issued in July 2016.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Stinson faces 21 felonies between the two cases. It was not immediately clear why it took so long for authorities to make an arrest.

Court records indicate Stinson is being represented by the Clark County public defender’s office. An attorney working on the cases could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.