13-year-old ‘substantially injured’ in hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas

A 13-year-old boy was “substantially injured” in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Amigo Street and South Abbeyfield Rose Drive.

Authorities said evidence at the scene, surveillance video, dash camera video and witness statements indicated that a gray 2023 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Amigo Street, approaching a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and stop signs at the intersection of Abbeyfield Rose Drive.

A juvenile exited the school bus and began crossing Amigo Street from east to west.

As the boy was crossing Amigo Street, police say the driver of the Honda failed to stop for the stop signs on the school bus and struck the juvenile.

The driver of the Honda left the scene and continued north on Amigo Street.

The boy was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with “substantial injuries.”

Authorities said that the vehicle was located abandoned.

The driver of the Honda, identified by police as Yarla Valeriano-Perez, 27, later returned to the scene.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, according to police.

Valeriano-Perez was arrested for hit-and-run-related charges, the department said.