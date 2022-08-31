17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
Police seek the help in identifying individuals connected to at least 17 early-morning burglaries across the Las Vegas Valley since Friday.
The person or persons involved break through the front glass doors of the businesses between the hours of 2:30 and 5:30 a.m., target cash drawers and safes, and get out of the business in a matter of minutes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The people connected to these burglaries have been seen wearing black hoodie sweatshirts and blue jeans or black pants.
Three vehicles have been used: a gray, two-door sedan, a white Jeep Patriot and a black, four-door sedan.
Anyone with any information about the burglaries is urged to contact the Summerlin area command’s patrol investigative section at 702-828- 9455 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
