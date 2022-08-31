17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say

Anyone with any information about the burglaries is urged to contact Metro’s Summerlin Area Command Patrol Investigative Section at 702-828- 9455.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals connected to at least 17 burglaries that have hit across the Las Vegas Valley since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek the help in identifying individuals connected to at least 17 early-morning burglaries across the Las Vegas Valley since Friday.

The person or persons involved break through the front glass doors of the businesses between the hours of 2:30 and 5:30 a.m., target cash drawers and safes, and get out of the business in a matter of minutes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The people connected to these burglaries have been seen wearing black hoodie sweatshirts and blue jeans or black pants.

Three vehicles have been used: a gray, two-door sedan, a white Jeep Patriot and a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries is urged to contact the Summerlin area command’s patrol investigative section at 702-828- 9455 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

