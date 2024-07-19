100°F
Crime

17-year-old from England arrested in cyber hackings targeting MGM Resorts

Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2024 - 11:36 am
 
Updated July 19, 2024 - 11:42 am

A 17-year-old boy from England has been arrested in connection with large-scale cyber hackings that targeted major companies including MGM Resorts International, authorities announced on Friday.

In a news release Friday, authorities said the 17-year-old is a resident of Walsall in the U.K.

The individual was taken into custody on suspicion of blackmail and computer misuse act offenses and was released on bail while the investigation continues.

MGM Resorts issued the below statement as part of the announcement from police:

“We’re proud to have assisted law enforcement in locating and arresting one of the alleged criminals responsible for the cyber attack against MGM Resorts and many others. We know first-hand the damage these criminals can do and the importance of working with law enforcement to fight back.

By voluntarily shutting down our systems, refusing to pay a ransom and working with law enforcement on their investigation and response, the message to criminals was clear: it’s not worth it.

We are forever grateful to the FBI for their support and work with international law enforcement to bring these criminals to justice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

