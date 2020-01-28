$2.1M worth of drugs discovered during Arizona traffic stop

Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested after deputies say they tossed suitcases full of drugs onto an Arizona highway.

Methamphetamine that was in a suitcase is spread across Interstate 40 near Kingman, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Methamphetamine is recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Kingman, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Pedro Aguirre, left, and Guadalupe Astorga (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested after deputies say they tossed suitcases full of drugs onto an Arizona highway, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Guadalupe Astorga, 44 of Tulare, California, and Pedro Aguirre, 37 of Indio, California, face felony charges of dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, and transportation of dangerous drugs.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center on similar charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 near Kingman, Arizona, around 6 p.m. Thursday when they saw the bags tossed from the passenger side.

One of the bags hit the ground and broke open, causing a cloud of white powder to be strewn across the highway.

Nearly 21 pounds of methamphetamine exploded onto the interstate. Another suitcase contained just over 25 pounds of meth, and a 1.2 pound bundle of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be fentanyl laced also was recovered, according to police.

The estimated street value of the combined recovered drugs is approximately $2.1 million.

