2 arrested after abused Chihuahuas found at Las Vegas home

These are some of the Chihuahuas that are receiving medical and behavioral assessments as well as treatment at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)

Camilla Kepler, 46, (left) and Brian Savage, 64 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Two boxes in bags appeared outside a Las Vegas animal shelter in late February. Employees brought the boxes into the building, opened them and made a grisly discovery: three dead Chihuahuas.

More than two months later, Las Vegas police arrested a man and a woman on six counts of animal cruelty.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Monday accused Brian R. Savage, 64, and Camilla Kepler, 46, of abusing the three dogs.

They each face three additional counts after police conducted a May 2 search of their home and discovered 35 additional Chihuahuas, including three that appeared in need of immediate medical attention for mange, the report said.

One of those three was also suffering from a broken back. She couldn’t use her rear legs and would drag her body across concrete, leaving a trail of blood, the report said.

“It is reasonable to believe that this animal was suffering extremely from its injuries and it is reasonable to believe that anyone seeing this dog would know that it was (in) need of immediate medical care,” an officer wrote in the report.

Kepler, who told police she volunteered at an animal hospital, said she cared for the dog and didn’t feel it was suffering.

Security footage captured a woman dropping off boxes and a gray Nissan Sentra, the report said. On the day the search warrant was served, police stopped Savage and Kepler as they were leaving their house in a 2017 gray Nissan Sentra. Police found three chihuahuas in the car.

Both Savage and Kepler denied abusing their animals, although they each admitted dropping off dogs at the shelter after they had died, the report said. Savage told police either he, Kepler or a person with a redacted name had dropped off the dogs “multiple times,” the report said.

Police identified the pair by tracking down the boxes, which had delivery labels indicating they were taken from the Champion’s Grille at Sunrise Vista at Nellis Air Force Base. A manager told police that boxes are tossed in the garbage, and the janitor responsible for the boxes was Savage, the report said.

Savage had asked to take home the boxes because he was moving, the report said. The manager also told police that Savage and his girlfriend, Camilla, had several chihuahuas and she would often accompany him to work. She would let the dogs urinate on the Sunrise Vista golf course, the manager said.

“(The manager) stated that the dogs appeared thin and had a raspy bark,” the report said.

The Animal Foundation said in a statement that it reported the dead dogs to Metro upon discovering them and that the organization was relieved that police have made arrests. The foundation has taken in the remaining dogs, a spokeswoman said.

“As far as the dogs currently in our care, they are going through medical and behavioral assessments as well as treatment,” the statement read in part. “We’ll continue to care for them and work to put them on a path to adoption as soon as possible.”

Savage was arrested May 2 but has been released on electronic monitoring on the condition he “stay away from all animals,” court records show. Kepler, also arrested May 2, remained in Clark County Detention Center on Monday evening, jails records show.

Reached by phone Monday evening, Kepler’s attorney, Michael Troiano, said he was still awaiting medical reports and other evidence from the district attorney’s office.

Troiano will seek her release to electronic monitoring at a court hearing Tuesday morning, he said.

“Always much more preferential to have your client out of custody,” when litigating a case, Troiano said.

Prosecutors accused Savage of five counts of violating Clark County animal codes in 2016, court records show.

A bench warrant for his arrest was issued after he didn’t show up to a status check on Dec. 8, 2016, the records show. At a May 6 court hearing following his arrest, he was given credit for time served in the 2016 case, which was deemed closed.

The arrest report indicates a 2016 Clark County Animal Control case involved Chihuahuas suffering from mange.

In 2018, Kepler refused to cooperate with an animal control officer while two dogs tried to get into her home, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow him on Twitter at @mike_shoro.