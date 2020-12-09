2 arrested for golf course scrap metal theft

A Sunday traffic stop led to the arrests of two transients in the theft of scrap metal from a Las Vegas Valley golf course.

Casey Jones, left, and Oleg Zviaguin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Oleg Zviaguin

Casey Jones

Las Vegas police said Oleg Zviaguin, 32, and Casey Jones, 43, were stopped in a vehicle on South Grand Central Parkway near West Bonneville Avenue at 7:55 p.m. The stop was for invalid display of registration on the vehicle.

Neither man had identification, and a search of the vehicle turned up two 250 amp service panels with buss and breakers and assorted fuses, wiring and wires. Police also found burglary tools including large, heavy-duty bolt cutters and wire cutters. In a heavily redacted police report, police said the items were worth more than $5,000.

“The items located qualify as scrap metal in the fact that they are used to generate, transmit and or otherwise distribute electrical power,” police said in an arrest report for Jones.

Interviews with both men “indicated that the items were taken from Silverstone Golf Club.”

The men were booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of theft of scrap metal more than $5,000 and possession of stolen property. They have been released from jail.

No criminal complaint has been filed. The men are scheduled for a status check in Las Vegas Justice Court in March.

The arrests are the latest in a string of apprehensions for thefts of scrap metal in Southern Nevada. In one case thefts of wiring from roadway lighting infrastructure left the Spaghetti Bowl dark.

