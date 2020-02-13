2 arrested in motorist’s November slaying in northeast valley

Two men have been arrested on murder and related charges in the death of a woman shot while driving in northeast Las Vegas in November.

Patricia C. Salas, 48, was slain Nov. 25. Her body was discovered in her vehicle following a car crash at around 5 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street. Police said she was driving east on Lake Mead when she was shot on Nov. 25.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Alvie Herrell, 23, and Christian Walker, 19, have been booked at the jail on charges of open murder with use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. Jail records indicate Herrell and Walker were each booked under a police incident report number corresponding to the investigation into the shooting of Salas.

The investigation shut down East Lake Mead Boulevard for several hours. Authorities said Salas drove another quarter mile after she was shot. Her vehicle then crashed into a wall.

Further information on what led to Herrell and Walker’s arrests have not immediately been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back.

