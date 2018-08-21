Crime

2 arrested in slot burglaries at bars in Reno-Sparks area

The Associated Press
August 21, 2018 - 4:11 am
 

RENO — Police have arrested two men suspected of stealing at least $25,000 in burglaries involving slot machines at more than a dozen bars in the Reno-Sparks areas.

Reno police say 37-year-old Michael Robinson and 37-year-old Matthew Wiley were arrested early Monday after they left a business they burglarized in Sparks.

Police say they targeted slot machines and allegedly committed three burglaries over the past few days.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies and police in Reno and Sparks started conducting surveillance on the suspects in May because it appeared the crimes could be related.

Detectives believe they are responsible for at least 14 thefts totaling between $25,000 and $30,000.

It’s not clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

