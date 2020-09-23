2 arrested over 3-card monte gambling game on Strip

Two people were arrested on the Las Vegas Strip late Saturday after police said they were running an illegal gambling operation by playing a version of three-card monte on the sidewalk.

Eric Rose, left, and Barbara Vandusen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Eric Rose, 42, and Barbara Vandusen, 49, are charged with conspiracy to operate a gaming establishment without a valid license and operating a gaming establishment without a valid license, according to court records.

Around 11:30 p.m. at Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, police saw Rose standing near a stool with bottle caps on it. He spun the bottle caps on the stool while talking to pedestrians, as Vandusen tried to persuade passersby to play, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The increasing number of said games on Las Vegas Boulevard are resulting in numerous innocent tourists and residents being victimized,” police said.

When officers approached, the couple attempted to walk away but were detained, police said.

“Rose stated he never engaged in illegal gambling due to him never having anyone stop to gamble,” police said. Vandusen told police she was from out of state and didn’t understand why she was detained.

Rose has four prior charges of illegal gambling without a license in Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 2012. All cases were dismissed.

Vandusen was found guilty of petty larceny in Las Vegas Justice Court in 2013.

Rose was released on bail and is expected to appear in court again Wednesday. Vandusen was released on bail and is expected to return to court Nov. 18, according to court records.

