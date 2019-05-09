2 boys with BB gun arrested at Las Vegas high school

The two students brought a replica Glock BB gun onto the campus of Shadow Ridge High School, and posted pictures with the gun on social media Wednesday.

Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday for bringing a BB gun onto a high school campus in the north Las Vegas Valley, school police said Thursday.

The boys, 16 and 17, brought the BB gun to Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane, near dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. The two were taking photos with the gun and posting on social media, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

“It was a BB gun that looks like a Glock,” Zink said. “When you look at it you can’t tell it’s a BB gun.”

He said the boys are students at Desert Rose High School in North Las Vegas, about 10 miles south of Shadow Ridge.

School police were told about the social media pictures about 2 p.m. Wednesday, and they found the car the boys were in. The two students ran from police but were quickly arrested, Zink said.

The boys were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and trespassing, he said.

