2 caretakers accused of charging $13K on disabled woman’s credit card

A pair of in-home caretakers were charged with theft this month after police said they made about $13,000 in purchases using a disabled woman’s credit card.

Kaheaokeale Lalawai-Gilman, 43, and Glenda Gilman, 32, were arrested and charged July 15 with theft and exploitation of an older or vulnerable person, according to court records.

A woman called police on March 29 to report she believed her caretakers had stolen money from her after her card was frozen, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators discovered about $13,000 worth of purchases on the woman’s card from March 11-27, all from Apple, Walmart and Sears.

Both caretakers said they started working for the woman in March and denied stealing from her, but police said their Apple IDs tied them to the woman’s card.

Records showed the pair made 216 transactions on the woman’s card, totalling $13,057.68, with nearly $10,000 stemming from Apple purchases, police said.

The women were released with a bail condition they stay out of trouble and have no contact with the woman. Court records show a status check if scheduled in the case for Aug. 17.

