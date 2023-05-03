2 CCSD students arrested after firearms found at schools

The arrests occurred at Western and Eldorado high school last week, school police said.

Two students were arrested last week, each for bringing a gun to a Clark County school, school police said.

On April 24, a 16-year-old Western High School student was taken to a school office after acting suspiciously. When officers arrived, the student reached for something under a bench that an officer recognized was a gun, according to Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink.

Zink said that a brief struggle followed and that the student was taken into custody and a pistol was recovered.

The student faces charges of resisting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, being a minor in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon on school property.

Two days later, a 17-year-old student at Eldorado High School was arrested for having a firearm on campus. The student tried to flee but was taken into custody, according to Zink.

A firearm was found. The student faces charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and being a minor in possession of a controlled substance.

“We are asking parents to talk to their children about what’s appropriate and not appropriate to bring to school,” Zink said in a text message Tuesday.

