Crime

2 CCSD students arrested after firearms found at schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two students were arrested last week, each for bringing a gun to a Clark County school, school police said.

On April 24, a 16-year-old Western High School student was taken to a school office after acting suspiciously. When officers arrived, the student reached for something under a bench that an officer recognized was a gun, according to Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink.

Zink said that a brief struggle followed and that the student was taken into custody and a pistol was recovered.

The student faces charges of resisting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, being a minor in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon on school property.

Two days later, a 17-year-old student at Eldorado High School was arrested for having a firearm on campus. The student tried to flee but was taken into custody, according to Zink.

A firearm was found. The student faces charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and being a minor in possession of a controlled substance.

“We are asking parents to talk to their children about what’s appropriate and not appropriate to bring to school,” Zink said in a text message Tuesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

