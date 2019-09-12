2 charged with trespassing at Nevada security site out on bail

Bail provisions for Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, don’t require them to remain in the U.S.

Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, left, and Ties Granzier (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The two men from the Netherlands charged with trespassing onto the Nevada National Security Site were released Thursday morning on $500 bail, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bail provisions for Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, don’t require them to remain in the U.S., according to a Facebook video from sheriff’s office. They are due in Beatty Justice Court on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Nye County deputies found a car parked near a gate about 3 miles past the test site’s Mercury Highway entrance, the office said in a Facebook video Wednesday.

They found Sweep and Granzier, who had multiple cameras, a cellphone, a laptop and a drone in their car.

Granzier told the deputies that he is a YouTuber. His YouTube channel has more than 735,000 subscribers.

Sweep and Granzier told police that they can read and understand English but ignored the “No Trespassing” sign at the entrance because they wanted to see the facility. Area 51 is off the northeast corner of the site.