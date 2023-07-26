103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

2 children and father found in car in desert were missing for 15 hours, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 6:11 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 6:59 pm
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two child ...
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two child ...
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and his two young children were all unresponsive and drifting in and out of consciousness inside an SUV in a desert area of Henderson as temperatures outside reached 105 degrees on Monday, police said.

Evidence in the vehicle showed that Brian Laugeson, 59, had possibly been using drugs in his Ford Flex while the two children, ages 3 and 4, were “naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illness,” a Henderson Police Department arrest report said.

Laugeson and the two children were hospitalized in critical condition on Monday, police said. Laugeson was taken to Henderson Hospital while the children were taken to St. Rose Dominican hospital, Siena Campus, the arrest report said.

The police response began to unfold when a friend of Laugeson’s told police at about 9:45 a.m. Monday that Laugeson and the two children hadn’t been seen or heard from since 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Laugeson and his wife, from whom he is separated, agreed that Laugeson would have the kids for the weekend at his apartment.

Laugeson and the kids had left his apartment to go to an LDS church in Henderson and were wearing church attire, the report stated, but they never made it, it was later discovered.

When the children’s mother, who had unsuccessfully tried to contact Laugeson on Sunday evening, had still not heard from him on Monday morning, Henderson police were called.

Police were able to ping Laugeson’s cellphone to find his location. Police then went to Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where a neighborhood gives way to a desert area and found Laugeson’s SUV at about 12:10 p.m.

Laugeson and the children “were unresponsive and going in and out of consciousness” and the children were “completely naked in the backseat of Brian’s vehicle,” the report stated.

The windows were “cracked, not rolled down entirely” and there were human feces in the backseat as well as “random articles of children’s clothing.”

Laugeson faces two counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
2
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
3
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
4
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
5
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 children found naked and unresponsive in father’s car in desert, police say
2 children found naked and unresponsive in father’s car in desert, police say
Nephew in custody after uncle found dead in Las Vegas mobile home
Nephew in custody after uncle found dead in Las Vegas mobile home
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of torturing, killing wife
Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of torturing, killing wife
Henderson police officer who killed man has domestic battery arrest
Henderson police officer who killed man has domestic battery arrest
Police: Woman who left dogs in hot truck bred them for money
Police: Woman who left dogs in hot truck bred them for money