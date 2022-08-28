2 children critical, mother faces DUI charge in NLV crash, police say

Two young children suffered critical injuries and their mother was arrested after a Sunday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

Two young children suffered critical injuries and their mother was arrested after a Sunday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

The unrestrained children, one of whom was described as a baby and the other younger than 2, were taken to University Medical Center, North Las Vegas police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue.

After the driver crashed a Chrysler 200 into a sign, the woman, whose name was not released, left the scene with the children, police said. She was later arrested.

Police said the woman was suspected of being impaired and was booked under unspecified counts into the Las Vegas Detention Center.

Additional details were not immediately released.

