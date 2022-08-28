102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

2 children critical, mother faces DUI charge in NLV crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2022 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2022 - 1:05 pm
Two children were injured, while their mother was charged with DUI in a North Las Vegas crash o ...
Two children were injured, while their mother was charged with DUI in a North Las Vegas crash on Sunday, August 28, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two young children suffered critical injuries and their mother was arrested after a Sunday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

The unrestrained children, one of whom was described as a baby and the other younger than 2, were taken to University Medical Center, North Las Vegas police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue.

After the driver crashed a Chrysler 200 into a sign, the woman, whose name was not released, left the scene with the children, police said. She was later arrested.

Police said the woman was suspected of being impaired and was booked under unspecified counts into the Las Vegas Detention Center.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
2
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
3
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
4
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
5
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST