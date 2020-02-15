2 children hit by pickup remembered at North Las Vegas vigil

Dozens of parents and students were walking into the football field area at the Somerset Academy for a Saturday night vigil on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk.

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Kline, 47 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The crosswalk where two children were hit by a truck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign warning of a street crossing ahead near where two children were hit by a truck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crosswalk where two children were hit by a truck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of parents and students were walking into the football field area at the Somerset Academy for a Saturday night vigil on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk.

The school announced the vigil for the children and their families on Facebook.

“We hope you will join us as we rally together to support and send positive love to our family and students in need,” the school wrote.

School staff arrived early to set up the vigil, which was held as the sun set. They passed out pink and green ribbons and equipped the well-wishers with small candles ahead of the vigil.

Tracy Mason, a physical education aide at one of the Somerset campuses, worked with the 12-year-old boy when he was in the fifth grade. She came out Saturday after learning the news Friday.

“You never want your kids to go through this,” she said.

By the time the vigil began, thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to benefit the children and their family.

vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field at 4650 Losee Road, the school said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe page also has been created to benefit the family of the students, whose names aren’t listed. As of Saturday afternoon, $3,790 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

The 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were crossing the street around 3:30 p.m. Friday in a marked crosswalk on Lone Mountain Road near Losee Road shortly after the school day ended, police said. They were taken to University Medical Center.

Both children were still hospitalized in critical condition and appeared to be “touch and go,” North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said Saturday afternoon. He said officials will announce an update on the children’s conditions on Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck — 47-year-old Mark Kline — was booked Friday into Las Vegas City Jail. He faces two counts of failure to use due care around pedestrians, one count of failure to give full time and attention to driving and one count of failure to maintain lane, police said late Friday night in a news release.

The children were struck where the Las Vegas Wash Regional Trail, which travels behind Somerset Academy, crosses Losee Road. The crosswalk markings are faint in the roadway, but there are warning lights pedestrians can activate before crossing the road to alert drivers.

The only sign of the crash on Saturday afternoon was the police chalk markings on the road next to a broken mechanical pencil, covered in pink hearts.

One parent said she has children who attend this Somerset campus and said drivers “don’t recognize this as a school zone.”

“This just shouldn’t have happened,” said the woman, who did not give her name.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.