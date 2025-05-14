77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

2 children killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15 identified

Candles flicker in paper bags during a vigil hosted by the Nevada Highway Patrol to honor traff ...
Candles flicker in paper bags during a vigil hosted by the Nevada Highway Patrol to honor traffic accident victims at the Highway Patrol's Southern Command office Friday, March 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Lauren Murphie (left) poses for a selfie with friend Patrick Deloriea, who was a beloved father ...
Man killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday was father, jujitsu team member
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian dies nearly 2 weeks after central Las Vegas Valley crash
A man who committed a road rage incident that became a viral video was sentenced to seven month ...
Judge sentences man in viral road rage video to jail
Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving un ...
Las Vegas corrections officer released, appears in court on fatal DUI charge
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 3:33 pm
 

Two Logandale children who died in a suspected DUI driver crash on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville this month have been identified.

Case Hardy, 9, and Emmie Hardy, 6, died in the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the two children died May 4 after the vehicle they were in was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Woods, 40, of Hurricane, Utah, Sunday afternoon on the I-15 near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

The children were two of seven occupants inside a Honda Odyssey, the Highway Patrol said.

Woods faces charges in Bunkerville Justice Court that include counts of DUI and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

Besides the children who died, five others were injured in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.

The Hardy children died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the coroner’s office. Woods, who was released from custody Wednesday, is due back in court May 21.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES