2 children killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15 identified

The two Logandale children who died during a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas this month have been named.

Candles flicker in paper bags during a vigil hosted by the Nevada Highway Patrol to honor traffic accident victims at the Highway Patrol's Southern Command office Friday, March 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Logandale children who died in a suspected DUI driver crash on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville this month have been identified.

Case Hardy, 9, and Emmie Hardy, 6, died in the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the two children died May 4 after the vehicle they were in was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Woods, 40, of Hurricane, Utah, Sunday afternoon on the I-15 near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

The children were two of seven occupants inside a Honda Odyssey, the Highway Patrol said.

Woods faces charges in Bunkerville Justice Court that include counts of DUI and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

Besides the children who died, five others were injured in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.

The Hardy children died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the coroner’s office. Woods, who was released from custody Wednesday, is due back in court May 21.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.