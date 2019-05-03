2 Clark County school bus drivers arrested, fired after DUI accidents

A Clark County school bus. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Clark County School District bus drivers have been arrested and fired within the last week for driving under the influence.

District spokesman Mauricio Marin said the drivers were involved in separate accidents and had their blood tested for alcohol as a result. Both tested positive and were immediately terminated, he said.

“District bus drivers are held to a zero tolerance standard for drugs and alcohol,” Marin said.

No further information was immediately available.