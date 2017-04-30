2 dogs dead after eating poisoned meat near Pahrump park

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say left out poisoned meat near a Pahrump park, killing two dogs and leaving three others in critical condition.

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says Saturday that they were notified Wednesday of the five pets suffering from severe poisoning when they were taken to an animal hospital.

The dog’s owners all live near Comstock Park in Pahrump, about an hour west of Las Vegas.

They reported that their dogs ingested poisoned meat that was placed on their properties.

Investigators are trying to identify what kind of poison was involved.

Authorities also say the circumstances are strikingly similar to a series of dog poisonings that happened in 2015.