2 facing charges after police respond to Summerlin home

Two men are facing charges after Las Vegas police on Tuesday responded to a residence in Summerlin.

Connor Davis and Arqua Jenkins, both 29, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center Dec. 24 on suspicion of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun, according to a Metropolitan Police Department booking log.

Davis and Jenkins remained in CCDC custody on $50,000 cash bail as of Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Davis and Jenkins made initial appearances in separate cases on Thursday. Criminal complaints were filed in each of their cases on Friday and both have court appearances scheduled for Tuesday.

Metro’s booking log showed that Davis and Jenkins were arrested under the same event number used by Metro to share preliminary details of a response Tuesday just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Haven Oaks Place, located near North Sky Vista Drives and Charleston Boulevard/Red Rock Canyon Road.

Metro on Friday said it was still investigating and declined to share additional details.

