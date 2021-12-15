2 found dead at home in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check around 4 p.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue.

Police investigated two deaths Tuesday afternoon on the northern edge of the valley.

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check around 4 p.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and Revere Street, according to a statement from police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers found a woman and a man both dead, but Cuevas said it was too early to tell if either death was a homicide.

