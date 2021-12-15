46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

2 found dead at home in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 7:30 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigated two deaths Tuesday afternoon on the northern edge of the valley.

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check around 4 p.m. to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and Revere Street, according to a statement from police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers found a woman and a man both dead, but Cuevas said it was too early to tell if either death was a homicide.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
2
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
3
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
5
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST