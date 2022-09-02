103°F
2 girls accused of planning to kill Kingman High School students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2022 - 12:07 pm
 
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)

Authorities said they arrested two students Thursday after investigating reports that they were plotting a shooting at Kingman High School.

The girls, 14 and 15, wrote a list of 14 students they planned to kill, according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation revealed that the two students had relationship issues and stated they had been bullied by some of the students, to which they had intended on fatally wounding,” the office wrote. “Although the manner was not specific, the intent was.”

The families of the 14 students on the list were contacted, and the two girls were booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making a terrorist threat.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance stance against any threat or disruption to our educational facilities, their students, or their faculty,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the statement.

The girls’ names were not immediately released.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

