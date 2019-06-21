2 Las Vegas doctors, 3 others indicted on federal drug charges

If found guilty, each defendant could face more than a decade behind bars, along with fines of more than $500,000, according to a Department of Justice news release.

This July 23, 2018, file photo shows packets of buprenorphine. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A pair of Las Vegas doctors were indicted on federal drug charges along with three others, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Drs. Chad Hall, 39, and Ronald Smith, 50, are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and with distributing buprenorphine, an opioid, according to a news release from prosecutors.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday, Michael Halprin, 68, an unlicensed nurse practitioner in Las Vegas, and Janell Olson, 49, also of Las Vegas, face the distribution charges as well. Halprin, Hall and Olson are also charged with distribution of valium, while Halprin, Hall, Smith and Olson are charged with obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation. Halprin and Hall are charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will target and prosecute doctors who illegally dispenses addictive opioids, thus placing personal greed above the health and safety of his or her patients,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in the release.

Smith and Jerry Igbinovia, 44, who is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and with distributing buprenophine, were arrested in Las Vegas, while Halprin and Olson were arrested in Melbourne, Florida. Hall is slated to appear in federal court in Reno on Friday.

Each defendant could face more than a decade behind bars, along with fines of more than $500,000.

