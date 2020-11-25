61°F
Crime

2 Las Vegas men arrested after body found in Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 12:17 pm
 
This undated photo shows Jeffrey Bushaw. Bushaw’s body was found in a remote desert area near Meadview. It appeared he’d been shot in the head. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
This undated photo shows Christopher Eash. Eash was charged with first-degree murder. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
This undated photo shows Joshua Stone. Stone is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Arizona authorities say two Las Vegas residents have been arrested in the slaying of a man reported missing mid-November.

Jeffrey Bushaw, 45, of Las Vegas went missing Nov. 12 and was last seen in the Meadview, Arizona, area, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that Bushaw’s body was found Sunday in a remote desert area near Meadview. It appeared he’d been shot in the head.

Christopher Eash, 46, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body. Joshua Stone, 34, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body.

“The victim and Eash were mining partners, who lived at a temporary residence in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “At this time the motive of the murder is unclear.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

