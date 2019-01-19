2 Las Vegas men arrested in Texas on drug charges

Two Las Vegas men were arrested in Texas last weekend after the Denton County sheriff’s office found 175 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle they were driving.

Sergio Mendez, Jr. (left) and Juan Carlos Colin. (Denton County Jail)

(Denton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

On Jan. 13, Denton County deputies pulled over a 2019 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license plates on a freeway in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. The SUV was a rental.

“After receiving conflicting and deceptive stories from the occupants, the deputies requested a K9 respond to the scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Monday morning.

The dog indicated that there were drugs inside the vehicle, the post read.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered four large duffle bags containing 175.04 pounds of marijuana.”

Police impounded the SUV and placed the marijuana into evidence, the department wrote. The two occupants of the SUV, Juan Carlos Colin and Sergio Mendez, Jr., both 28 years old, were booked into the Denton County Jail.

Both men are from Las Vegas, Denton County jail records show.

They were each charged with possessing more than 50 lbs of marijuana and held on $50,000 bond. Colin posted bond and was released Wednesday. Mendez posted bond and was released Friday, according to jail records.

