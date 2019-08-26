2 Las Vegas officers injured in crash with suspected DUI driver

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured early Monday when a suspected DUI driver hit their vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured early Monday when a suspected DUI driver hit their vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Balzar Avenue and James Bilbray Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The officers’ vehicle was northbound on Bilbray when a man in his 40s eastbound on Balzar ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of the police unit, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

Both officers complained of injuries to their extremities and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The driver was taken to a hospital and evaluated for a knee injury.

Impairment was suspected and he was detained on suspicion of DUI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.