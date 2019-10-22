2 Las Vegas parents face new charges in college admissions scam

Two Las Vegas parents involved in the college admissions scandal are now facing additional charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gamal Abdelaziz and Elisabeth Kimmel are among 11 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, facing a new charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. They are accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to facilitate their children’s admission into universities, according to a Tuesday release from the department.

The new charges were leveled by a Massachusetts grand jury.

Both parents had been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They each pleaded not guilty on April 29.

Abdelaziz, a former Strip casino executive who went by Gamal Aziz, is accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball recruit. She began attending the school in fall 2018, but is not on the basketball team.

Kimmel, a former San Diego media executive, is accused of paying $275,000 through a family foundation to get her daughter into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit in 2013, and at least $200,000 through the same foundation to get her son into USC as a track recruit. Her kids never played on the teams.

Nothing in court records indicates that the students knew about the arrangements.

Abdelaziz and Kimmel’s next court dates are set for Jan. 17.

