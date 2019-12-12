2 Las Vegas seventh-grade girls accused of making terror threats

Two seventh-grade girls were arrested on charges of making terroristic threats at Tarkanian Middle School, Clark County School District police said.

Tarkanian Middle School (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Sgt. Bryan Zink said a note was found on the wall of the girls bathroom on Tuesday warning students of a school shooting and telling them not to come to school Wednesday. School police investigated through the night but were unable to confirm that the threat was credible, so school resumed as usual Wednesday.

Zink said the investigation continued Wednesday morning. Officers interviewed students and potential witnesses and traced the note back to two seventh-graders, ages 12 and 13.

Both girls were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats, Zink said.

“There were no weapons found,” he said. “Just a couple of kids making bad choices.”

