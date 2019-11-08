2 men arrested after Boulder City police find 800 pot plants

Boulder City police arrested two men after finding about 800 marijuana plants weighing about 360 pounds inside a building on Thursday night, officials announced Friday.

Cheng Zi, left, and Youngjun Tan were arrested by Boulder City police, who found approximately 800 marijuana plants. (Boulder City Police Department)

Boulder City police found approximately 800 marijuana plants at various stages of growth. (Boulder City Police Department)

Boulder City police arrested two men after finding about 800 marijuana plants inside an industrial condominium Thursday night.

Police were called Thursday night to the building in the 1600 block of Ann Way, near Yucca Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, after someone reported a “strange odor,” according to a news release from the Boulder City Police Department. Officers found about 800 marijuana plants in the building, which officials estimated weighed 360 pounds and was worth $1 million.

Before officers searched the building, Cheng Zi, 54, and Youngjun Tan, 45, walked outside and were arrested. Boulder City investigators believe the two men could be connected to a “larger, organized drug ring,” the release said.

Zi and Tan were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Both face charges of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, possessing drugs to sell, and unlawful production or processing of more than 12 marijuana plants, jail records show.

The marijuana discovery came the same day that Boulder City and Las Vegas police announced that 10 people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization.

Officials announced Thursday that the 10-month investigation focused on the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club’s Las Vegas chapter, lead by president Robert Fiedler. Police believed Fiedler was using the club to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine into Boulder City.

Zi and Tan do not appear to be connected to the arrests involving the motorcycle club, Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante said Friday.

Further information about the arrests was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.