2 men facing 274 charges after arrest in Henderson vandalism spree

Henderson police have arrested two men suspected of shooting out house and car windows over the last two months.

Andrew Drongesen, left, and Devin McBride (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have arrested two men suspected of shooting out house and car windows over the last two months.

Andrew Drongensen, 20, and Devin McBride, 21, were arrested Wednesday and are expected to be charged with 274 counts including injury to property under $250, injury to other property between $250 and $500 and 137 counts of discharging a firearm on a public street,

Police said the two shot out multiple house and parked car windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage. No one was injured.

The pair are being held on $150,000 bail and are both scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.