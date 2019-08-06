2 men sought in assault at western Las Vegas business
Police are looking for two men suspected of an assault during an attempted armed robbery in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The men entered the business around 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The men, pretending to be customers, approached the victim, showed a gun and then hit the victim with it. They demanded money and items when the victim began screaming, attracting the attention of employees at a nearby business. The men left without getting any money or property.
Both suspects are described as black males, 30 to 35 years old, 6-foot-2 with a large build. The first man had tattoos on his arms, and was last seen wearing a tan hat, black T-shirt and brown shorts. The other had long dreadlocks and last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
