98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Crime

2-month-old who died in September was killed, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 6:42 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2-month-old baby killed last fall died from blunt force head injuries, the Clark County coroner ruled Tuesday.

Xaden Jackson, of North Las Vegas, died Sept. 27 at University Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide Tuesday.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 27 to UMC Children’s Hospital after Xaden was transported from a home on the 5000 block of Losee Road, near East Washburn Road.

Cuevas said the baby died before officers arrived, and detectives began an investigation.

There were no arrests in connection with Xaden’s death as of Tuesday afternoon, Cuevas said.

A report from the Department of Family Services showed one prior allegation of abuse had been made to Child Protective Service related to the baby’s family five months before Xaden was born. The allegation was found to be unsubstantiated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trooper struck, injured during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck, injured during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
2
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
3
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
4
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
5
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST