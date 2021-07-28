2-month-old who died in September was killed, coroner rules

Xaden Jackson died Sept. 27 at University Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2-month-old baby killed last fall died from blunt force head injuries, the Clark County coroner ruled Tuesday.

Xaden Jackson, of North Las Vegas, died Sept. 27 at University Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide Tuesday.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 27 to UMC Children’s Hospital after Xaden was transported from a home on the 5000 block of Losee Road, near East Washburn Road.

Cuevas said the baby died before officers arrived, and detectives began an investigation.

There were no arrests in connection with Xaden’s death as of Tuesday afternoon, Cuevas said.

A report from the Department of Family Services showed one prior allegation of abuse had been made to Child Protective Service related to the baby’s family five months before Xaden was born. The allegation was found to be unsubstantiated.

