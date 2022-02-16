2 more arrested in Strip assault case tied to Alvin Kamara

Las Vegas police have arrested two men and were looking for a third related to the Cromwell hotel assault involving New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested two men and were looking for a third related to a Cromwell hotel assault authorities said involved New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara.

Percy Harris and Darrin Young were both arrested Monday in connection with the attack, while Christopher Lammons has a warrant out for his arrest.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl the next day, said that he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

The victim did not name Kamara, but police used the surveillance footage, social media, casino records, eyewitnesses and an online search of photos from the Pro Bowl to identify him, police said.

Asked about the timeline of the investigation and why Kamara was not arrested prior to the game, police cited delayed reporting.

It took about 10 hours to report the beating because the victim was receiving medical care, police wrote in a statement.

Kamara posted bail and has a court date set for March 8, according to court records.

Both Harris and Young posted bail and are set to appear in court on March 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

