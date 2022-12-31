2 murder suspects arrested in Mesquite after 80-mile pursuit

North Las Vegas police arrested murder suspects from Washington state after police in Mesquite use spikes to stop the vehicle, according to authorities.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multijurisdictional chase culminated in the arrest of two people after an 80-mile pursuit that began in North Las Vegas and ended in Mesquite on Friday, police said.

North Las Vegas police arrested a male suspect and a female suspect from Lacey, Washington, after an officer located the vehicle near North Fifth Street and the 215 Beltway, according to Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

After police initiated a traffic stop, the suspects continued north on Interstate 215 into Mesquite at mile marker 117.

The pursuit ended at 1:30 p.m. after the Mesquite Police were able to place spikes in the roads to stop the vehicle, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

