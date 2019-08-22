2 Northwest Las Vegas schools temporarily locked down

Two northwest valley schools were temporarily locked down Wednesday afternoon while officers looked for two people involved in a carjacking, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two people had fled the scene of a stolen car near Horseshoe Basin Avenue and Braedon Springs Street around 2:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

Nearby Escobedo Middle School, 9501 Echelon Point Drive, and Thompson Elementary School, 7351 N. Campbell Road, were locked down for about an hour as a precaution. Classes were scheduled to dismiss at 3:21 p.m., according to the schools’ websites, but held due to the police activity, according to Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink.

