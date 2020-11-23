2 people armed with knives in barricade in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A domestic dispute resulting in a barricade led police to close a northeastern Las Vegas road Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 4200 block of Tattersall Place, near the intersection of Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards, at 10:52 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with two people armed with knives, and both then refused to obey police commands.

“This is being considered an open field barricade, and special tactics teams have been requested,” police said in a press release.

Police closed Lamb from Alexander Road to Las Vegas Boulevard North. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

