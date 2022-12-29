44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Crime

2 people fatally struck in downtown Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 9:41 pm
 
Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office park outside the Fremont Street Experience on Satur ...
Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office park outside the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. at Fremont Street and North Fourth Street. As two people were crossing Fourth on Fremont, a vehicle that was heading north on Fourth Street hit both pedestrians and did not stop, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

One pedestrian died on scene and the other died at the hospital, Lee said. He said the suspected female driver was in custody as of late Wednesday night.

Fourth was closed from East Carson Avenue and East Ogden Avenue, police said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
2
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
3
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
4
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
5
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practic ...
Family Court judge to retire after 30 years
By / RJ

Burton spent eight years presiding over Family Court Department C after she was elected in 2014, and unanimously elected the presiding judge of the Family Division.

More stories for you
Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to prison for fraud schemes
Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to prison for fraud schemes
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Coroner identifies man found dead after North Las Vegas house fire
Coroner identifies man found dead after North Las Vegas house fire
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Community, family honor toddlers with candlelight vigil
Community, family honor toddlers with candlelight vigil
Inmate recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility
Inmate recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas facility