2 people help stop attack on Henderson police officer

Two good Samaritans aided a Henderson police officer who was being attacked early Saturday evening.

About 6:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Green Valley Parkway about battery incident, where the suspect left the scene on foot, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

A responding officer found the suspect in a parking lot across the street. As the officer made contact with the suspect, the suspect attacked the officer, police said. Two people observed the incident and assisted the officer until additional officers arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody on multiple felony charges. No details on the suspect were released.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

A citizen sustained minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

