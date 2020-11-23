2 people in custody after barricade in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 4200 block of Tattersall Place, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards, at 10:52 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are in custody following a barricade in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 4200 block of Tattersall Place, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards, at 10:52 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with two people armed with knives, and both then refused to obey police commands.

“This is being considered an open field barricade, and special tactics teams have been requested,” police said in a press release shortly before 1 p.m.

Police announced the pair were in custody at 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.