62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

2 people in custody after barricade in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 3:23 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are in custody following a barricade in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 4200 block of Tattersall Place, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards, at 10:52 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with two people armed with knives, and both then refused to obey police commands.

“This is being considered an open field barricade, and special tactics teams have been requested,” police said in a press release shortly before 1 p.m.

Police announced the pair were in custody at 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
3
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
4
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
5
EDITORIAL: Lockdowns for thee, but not for me: How Democrat leaders shredded their coronavirus credibility
EDITORIAL: Lockdowns for thee, but not for me: How Democrat leaders shredded their coronavirus credibility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST