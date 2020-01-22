2 people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

Two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at Fashion Show mall, Las Vegas police said.

Armed police officers stand in front of a Nordstrom parking lot in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020, at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An ambulance comes out from the Nordstrom parking lot at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21,2020. pic.twitter.com/hap4Hurvlt — Chitose Suzuki (@chitosephoto) January 22, 2020

Police tweeted two people were injured and the suspects fled after the shooting.

#TrafficAlert All off ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain closed due to police activity. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 22, 2020

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that all I-15 offramps to eastbound Spring Mountain are closed while police investigate.

Juston Thompson, a 34-year-old employee at Garra Fish Spas, said he saw a man bleeding on the ground near the Dillard’s side of the mall and a crowd of 40 to 50 people running.

“I thought about Mandalay Bay, and I just stopped,” Thompson said. “I was so scared and nervous.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

