Crime

2 severely injured, 1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 9:42 am
 
(Getty Images)
Two drivers are facing life-threatening injuries, with one in police custody, after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 8:55 p.m. on South Durango Drive, north of West Sunset Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 2021 Chevrolet was stopped eastbound on Sunset Road, west of Durango Drive, in the left travel for the red traffic signal. A 2022 Toyota was southbound on Durango, north of Sunset, in the middle travel lane and was slowing down for a red traffic signal at the intersection. A 1999 Mercedes-Benz was speeding southbound on Durango in the middle travel lane.

The crash occurred when the front of the Mercedes-Benz collided with the rear of the Toyota. The collision redirected the Toyota to the right, across the intersection, where the right side collided with the front of the Chevrolet, police said.

The drivers of the Mercedes-Benz and Toyota were transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Nicholas Storella, 30, exhibited clues of impairment and was booked for DUI-related charges, police said.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

