Crime

2 shot, 1 killed near Twain and Cambridge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2022 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2022 - 3:42 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A quarrel in an apartment complex courtyard on Sunday morning escalated to gunfire that killed a man and wounded a woman, Las Vegas police said.

Gunshot detection technology called ShotSpotter alerted police about 11:20 a.m. to the 900 block of E. Twain Avenue, south of UNLV, Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Officers arrived to find a gravely wounded man, who was shot multiple times, and a woman who had an injury to her lower leg, Johansson said.

The 46-year-old man died at the scene, and the woman was expected to recover at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Johansson said.

Detectives learned that there was a discussion in the courtyard before a person pulled out a gun and opened fire, said Johansson, adding that the suspect had not been identified.

Johansson said investigators would remain at the scene for several hours.

Additional details were not immediately available. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the dead man’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

