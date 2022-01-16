2 suspects in North Las Vegas shooting arrested in Texas

Two men arrested Friday night in Texas are suspects in the shooting of a Home Depot employee on Monday.

These two men are suspected of shooting a North Las Vegas hardware store employee on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two suspects in a shooting Monday in North Las Vegas were arrested Friday night in Texas, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Saturday that two men were arrested in Fort Worth in connection with the shooting of a Home Depot employee.

At around 11 a.m., an employee at the store, 1275 W. Craig Road, was shot after an altercation with two men, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center, and he was in stable condition, Cuevas said.

Fort Worth police did not provide more information on Saturday.

