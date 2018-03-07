2 suspects sought in Las Vegas lottery-ticket scam

For the scam, a woman would approach Spanish-speaking, Hispanic women over 50 and ask for help cashing a lottery ticket, police said. The scammer would say she was unable to cash the ticket due to her legal status in the country.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a lottery-ticket scam.

A man would then approach the other scammer and the victim saying he could help, and direct them to his car.

Once in the car, the man would call a bogus number to verify the ticket was worth $1 million. A person on the phone would offer legal assistance for a fee, and the scammers would take the victim to get money from a bank or ATM. After getting the money, the scammers asked the victim to go inside a business to get items to complete the business deal. While the victim was inside, the scammers would drive away.

The suspects are a man and woman between the ages of 35 and 45, police said. They drove a black sedan.

