2 suspects sought in Las Vegas lottery-ticket scam

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a lottery-ticket scam.
For the scam, a woman would approach Spanish-speaking, Hispanic women over 50 and ask for help cashing a lottery ticket, police said. The scammer would say she was unable to cash the ticket due to her legal status in the country.
A man would then approach the other scammer and the victim saying he could help, and direct them to his car.
Once in the car, the man would call a bogus number to verify the ticket was worth $1 million. A person on the phone would offer legal assistance for a fee, and the scammers would take the victim to get money from a bank or ATM. After getting the money, the scammers asked the victim to go inside a business to get items to complete the business deal. While the victim was inside, the scammers would drive away.
The suspects are a man and woman between the ages of 35 and 45, police said. They drove a black sedan.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.