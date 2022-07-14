2 teachers, principal at local charter school charged in crowdfunding scheme

A charter school principal in Las Vegas is accused of allowing teachers to steal $150,000 worth of merchandise by submitting fake requests for classroom materials.

Andrea Fuentes-Soto, from left, Christopher Olmstead and Victoria Welling (Metropolitan Police Department)

Victoria Welling, principal of Legacy Traditional School, directs kindergarten and first grade students as they line up to enter their classroom during the first day of in-person classes, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A charter school principal is accused of allowing teachers to steal $150,000 worth of merchandise by submitting fake requests for classroom materials.

Victoria Welling, principal of Legacy Traditional School, allowed sixth grade teachers Andrea Fuentes-Soto and Christopher Olmstead to apply for money under dozens of fake names, according to an arrest report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teachers applied for multiple grants up to $954 through Donors Choose, a nonprofit crowdfunding site intended to help teachers make purchases for their classrooms.

Donors Choose reached out to Welling in November, suspicious about a school of 72 staff members submitting 163 requests. Welling ignored the email, prompting a program representative to contact Metro to investigate, according to the arrest report.

Officers discovered that Olmstead made 21 accounts and Fuentes-Soto made 16 accounts. Each teacher is only allowed to apply once, and the school administration is expected to review each application and confirm that teacher’s identity.

The arrest report outlined the $15,000 worth of materials Olmstead bought, including six Nintendo Switches, two drones, a 70-inch TV, an Apple TV, LED lights, gaming cards and a virtual reality system. More than $4,000 worth of merchandise was not in his classroom, leading detectives to believe it was for personal use.

Fuentes-Soto requested more than $7,000 worth of merchandise, and when officers spoke to her at her home, she showed them 27 items that were for personal use. She identified two iPads, a tablet, a laptop, a Swiffer, a humidifier and several toys.

The teacher gave her phone to officers, and detectives outlined several conversations in the arrest report between the woman and her husband in which she called the grant items Christmas presents and asked him to pick out which toys and electronics he wanted.

In some of the text messages, she called it “free money” or told him “state is paying for it,” according to the arrest report.

On Nov. 10, she told her husband she could no longer submit fake accounts because their principal asked the teachers to stop.

“Apparently my principal has to verify if the person works at the school and we have been using fake names lol but I got everything we could,” she wrote.

Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto were part of a group chat with other sixth grade teachers in which they shared photos when their merchandise came in and made jokes about spoiling themselves with items. The other teachers’ names were redacted from the report.

“Welling just emailed all the leads saying that she will no longer approve any Donors Chooses that aren’t real teachers names. Just an FYI,” Olmstead texted the group on Nov. 14.

Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto were fired on Dec. 30, school officials told police, but it remained unclear if Welling was terminated. Court records show that she was extradited back to Las Vegas on July 8.

Welling was charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of obtaining money over $5,000 under false pretenses and a felony act regarding computers. She posted bail Friday.

Fuentes-Soto and Olmstead each were charged with conspiracy to commit theft, theft over $5,000, obtaining money under false pretenses and a felony act regarding computers.

They were held on a bail of $153,918.85, the exact amount police believe the school received in items through the grant program.

All three are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.