2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience

A driver who police said struck the pair and drove off was arrested nearby and suspected of impairment.

Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office park outside the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near the Fremont Street Experience, police said.

A man and a woman were crossing Fourth Street and Fremont around 7:40 p.m. when a GMC Acadia struck the pedestrians and drove off, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 44-year-old man who was struck died at the scene. The woman, who police said was 51, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Both pedestrians were visiting from New Mexico, police said.

Police identified the driver as Mykael Terrell, 28 after she was arrested nearby.

Terrell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of impaired driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that involved death. Jail records showed she was being held without bail.

