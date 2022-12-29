49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Crime

2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience

By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 9:41 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2022 - 9:42 am
Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office park outside the Fremont Street Experience on Satur ...
Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office park outside the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near the Fremont Street Experience, police said.

A man and a woman were crossing Fourth Street and Fremont around 7:40 p.m. when a GMC Acadia struck the pedestrians and drove off, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 44-year-old man who was struck died at the scene. The woman, who police said was 51, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Both pedestrians were visiting from New Mexico, police said.

Police identified the driver as Mykael Terrell, 28 after she was arrested nearby.

Terrell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of impaired driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that involved death. Jail records showed she was being held without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
3
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
4
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
5
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle that drove off Wednesday night in southeast Las Vegas.

Family Court Judge Rebecca Burton, shown in 2014, is retiring in January after 30 years practic ...
Family Court judge to retire after 30 years
By / RJ

Burton spent eight years presiding over Family Court Department C after she was elected in 2014, and unanimously elected the presiding judge of the Family Division.

More stories for you
Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to prison for fraud schemes
Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to prison for fraud schemes
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Coroner identifies man found dead after North Las Vegas house fire
Coroner identifies man found dead after North Las Vegas house fire
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Arrest report: Former Metro recruit strangled wife, threatened her with gun
Arrest report: Former Metro recruit strangled wife, threatened her with gun
Energy Department official charged in Las Vegas airport luggage theft out of job
Energy Department official charged in Las Vegas airport luggage theft out of job